5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Taiwan Region, Local Weather Bureau Says

A 5.7-magnitude quake hit Taiwan on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing the island's weather bureau.
Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the quake at 4.8 on the Richter scale.
M4.8 #earthquake (#地震) strikes 63 km SE of #Taipei (Chinese #Taipei) 21 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/DafLDoFu8I— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 9, 2021
According to the EMSC, the quake hit at 09:04:15 UTC, 157 km to the east-south-east of Kaohsiung in Taiwan, and 98 km south-east of Taitung City.
A video shared on Twitter shows the quake being felt in Taipei.
#Earthquake felt in Taipei pic.twitter.com/mKoKmWZM4Y— Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) January 9, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
