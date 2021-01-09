Indonesian Passenger Plane Loses Contact Shortly After Takeoff in Jakarta, Reports Say

The Sriwijaya Air passenger plane descended more than 10,000 feet in less than a minute, according to the flight tracker website FlightRadar24.
Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021
According to Indonesian newspaper Republika, there were 59 passengers on board.
The missing plane is a 'classic' Boeing 737-500 with the registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323), which first took to the skies in May 1994.
Sriwijaya Air said that it was collecting more information regarding the flight before it could make any statement.
The passenger plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was heading to Pontianak.
