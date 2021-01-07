Register
11:53 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei David Wang

    Huawei's Australia Chief Calls on Canberra to Join Research on Building 6G Despite 5G Ban, Trade War

    Huawei Technologies
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080767876_0:16:3072:1744_1200x675_80_0_0_faf44cbde52be5db586d27b917ae0a50.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101071081688772-huaweis-australia-chief-calls-on-canberra-to-join-research-on-building-6g-despite-5g-ban-trade-war/

    The news comes after Canberra excluded "high-risk vendors" such as the Shenzhen-based firm from building national networks, citing concerns they could be targeted by foreign governments against Australian laws, Australian media reported.

    Chinese telecom giant Huawei has called on Australia to hold talks on developing the next generation of telecom networks, a senior official from the firm told the Sydney Morning Herald reported this week.

    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei: Australia Will Reportedly Lose $100m, 1,000 Jobs Amid Canberra's 5G Ban, US-China Trade War
    According to Jeremy Mitchell, Huawei Australia director of corporate affairs, it was "not too late" for approval to build Australia's 5G networks, but it was "very unlikely".

    “The conversation we now want to have with the Australian government is what do we do when 6G or 7G comes, because like it or not Huawei or another Chinese company will be the leader in this area. We would like to work with the government to ensure Australia has access to the best technology, but do so in a way which gives security agencies confidence in terms of risk mitigation", he said in a statement

    He added 6G technology was "just at the very beginning of research" and was important to "get in now to understand" where the technology is going.

    The news comes after Canberra excluded "high-risk vendors" such as the Shenzhen-based firm from building national networks, citing concerns they could be targeted by foreign governments against Australian laws, the report read.

    Australia is a member of the "Five Eyes" cybersecurity alliance along with New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada and United States. The UK reversed its decision to allow Huawei to build its networks in July, citing risks to supply chains.

    Flags with the logo of telecoms equipment maker Ericsson outside company's headquarters in Stockholm on October 4, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / Maja Suslin
    Europe 'Risks Falling Behind Again' In 5G Rollout Amid Swedish Huawei Ban, Ericsson Chief Exec Says
    The news comes amid threats from Ericsson chief executive Börje Ekholm, who vowed to move its headquarters from Sweden if Stockholm did not lift its ban on Huawei. Sweden's Post and Telecom Authority excluded Huawei from 5G mid-band spectrum auctions in October, citing national security concerns, but the decision was blocked by national courts.

    “Ericsson in Australia is at a near monopoly status ... I think it would be welcome if Ericsson in Australia, as well as Nokia, adopted the same approach as their European headquarters. In Europe they’ve always had an open and competitive environment when it comes to the vendor space. Look at the way they've done research co-operation – it’s a different mindset on how the interaction goes in the vendor space compared to Australia," Mitchell concluded.

    Huawei Calls on Governments To Build 5.5G Technologies Amid Rise of Tech Nationalism

    Huawei David Wang
    Huawei Technologies
    Huawei Exec Warns Telcoms of 'Complacency', Urges 5.5G to Evolve Amid US Anti-China Telco Pact Push
    Huawei executive director, David Wang, urged the global telecoms industry in November to consider developing 5.5G networks to continue the evolution of the technology, which could remain for up to 30 years.

    Network generation upgrades were required every five to eight years to improve standards, Wang added.

    But the Next G Alliance, an group of rival tech companies, called on telecoms to develop 6G networks without firms such as Huawei. The coalition is joined by Apple, Google and LG, and backed by Ericsson and Nokia, among others.

    Similar efforts have been made by the US OpenRAN Coalition, which has called on global telcos to adopt the open-source infrastructure technology over vendor-specific network equipment.

    Phone Tower
    © Sputnik / Yakov Andreev
    5G Spectrum Auctions Misused to Push Political Goals Amid Wider EU Network Rollout, Policy Head Says
    Tech nationalism has placed pressure on global telecoms developing unified standards on 5G, despite the ongoing US trade war on China, after Beijing saw numerous mainland tech firms such as Huawei, ZTE and chipmaker SMIC slapped on an Entity List in recent months, blocking access to US technologies such as semiconductors, software and many others.

    Washington also announced it would join the Canada-led Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as well as a separate pact on artificial intelligence with Downing Street, who hosts the D10 security alliance.

    Related:

    5G Spectrum Auctions Misused to Push Political Goals Amid Wider EU Network Rollout, Policy Head Says
    Nat'l Rivals Not Afraid to Pull Punches as Next Geopolitics Reshapes Global Tech Race, Futurist Says
    Finland Set to Pass Telecoms Bill Blocking Vendors From Networks Amid European Tech Nationalism Push
    Huawei Exec Warns Telcoms of 'Complacency', Urges 5.5G to Evolve Amid US Anti-China Telco Pact Push
    Tags:
    6g, 6g network, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5G, IT, networks, OpenRAN, ban, telecoms giant, tech wars, US-China trade war, Canberra, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse