Register
12:29 GMT03 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020.

    US NSA Claims to Have 'Growing Body of Evidence' That COVID-19 Originated in Wuhan Lab, Report Says

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    507
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081609597_0:162:3073:1890_1200x675_80_0_0_fbd12c5d03cfed20eb1fcf40c17fc995.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101031081637951-us-nsa-claims-to-have-growing-body-of-evidence-that-covid-19-originated-in-wuhan-lab-report-says/

    The US repeatedly pointed at China as the source of the coronavirus infection and accused Beijing of facilitating its global spread. Chinese authorities. However, deny the accusations and recently stated that their findings suggest the disease emerged in several spots around the world simultaneously.

    US National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger has pushed the theory that COVID-19 is a man-made virus produced in Wuhan laboratory in China and inadvertently released, as he talked with British lawmakers via conference call last week, the Daily Mail reported citing former Conservatives leader, Iain Duncan Smith. According to him, Pottinger claimed that Washington has been gathering evidence that only supported this theory, actively peddled not only by the NSA, but also by President Donald Trump himself.

    "There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus", Pottinger reportedly said.

    The NSA also reportedly claimed that one of the former scientists from the Wuhan laboratory was in the US "at the moment", suggesting that they were the source of new evidence presumably proving Washington's theory. Pottinger was among the first among the US officials to peddle "Wuhan lab" theory and he reportedly ordered intelligence agencies to dig for evidence to support his claims.

    Beijing Suggests No Single Spot of Origin Theory

    Pottinger's conversation with the British lawmakers reportedly took place not long before China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that Beijing's own probe into the origin of the virus yielded results contrary to the theory peddled by some of the US officials. Wang Yi said that the result of researches suggested that the pandemic was "likely" caused by a series of separate outbreaks around the world.

    He noted that China was the first country to report cases of coronavirus in humans and was quick to launch efforts to identify the pathogen, conduct genome sequencing, in order to make the information public and help to battle the emerging pandemic. The minister further noted that Beijing was at the forefront of fighting misinformation, related to the coronavirus, and preserving the "objective narrative and collective memory of the battle against the pandemic".

    A hospital employee dons protective gear inside the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with a deadly SARS-life virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound in Manila on January 31, 2020. - The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on January 30, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
    © AFP 2020 / Ted Aljibe
    Chinese Foreign Minister Reveals Results of Probe Into COVID-19 Origins

    The World Health Organisation is yet to come up with the official conclusion about the origin of coronavirus as the zero patient is yet to be found. The WHO continues the probe into the matter, but the US preliminary dismissed its results, claiming that the global body is Beijing's puppet and cutting off under this pre-text the organisation's financing amid the raging pandemic.

    Related:

    Pompeo Accuses China of 'Lying' About COVID, Urges Release of Wuhan Journo Jailed for Virus Reports
    'Once Upon a Virus': China Releases a Bizarre Lego-Like Cartoon Mocking US COVID-19 Response
    Trump Slams 'Sleepy Joe Hiden' Over COVID-19 Criticism, Mentions 'China Virus' Again
    COVID-19 Live Updates: WHO Sending Investigators to China to Probe Origins of Virus
    New Threat in Sight? Indian Medics Warn of Another Virus Outbreak in China
    Tags:
    coronavirus, China, UK, US, COVID-19, Wuhan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ox in Human Culture Across the Globe
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse