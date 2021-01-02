Register
16:44 GMT02 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A hospital employee dons protective gear inside the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with a deadly SARS-life virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound in Manila on January 31, 2020. - The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on January 30, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

    Chinese Foreign Minister Reveals Results of Probe Into COVID-19 Origins

    © AFP 2020 / Ted Aljibe
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/02/1081632584_0:0:3246:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_aee7ff8ef6f4d6833b6c294081a58d5d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101021081632385-chinese-foreign-minister-reveals-results-of-probe-into-covid-19-origins/

    While China was the first country to report cases of the new coronavirus, there was no solid evidence as to the origin of the virus, which had mutated to affect not only animals, but also humans. However, US President Donald Trump has persistently claimed that the Chinese government "developed" the COVID-19 pathogen in a lab.

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has revealed that Beijing launched an epidemiological investigation soon after the COVID-19 virus was discovered and said that the research has shown the current pandemic was "likely" caused by a series of separate outbreaks in multiple places around the world.

    Wang Yi added that China was the first country to report cases of the coronavirus infection in humans and noted that Beijing immediately began efforts to identify the pathogen, conduct genome sequencing, and make the information public. He went on to add that the country also had to wage war not only against the virus and help other countries do the same, but also to combat the spread of false information about the disease and its origin.

    "We have stood at the forefront of fighting misinformation, rebutting attempts of politicisation and stigmatisation. We were determined to make sure that the objective narrative and collective memory of the battle against the pandemic would not be distorted by lies", Wang Yi said.

    The Chinese foreign minister's remark comes in light of continuing allegations made by US President Donald Trump that the virus had been artificially altered in a biological laboratory in China and was purportedly accidentally released. Trump has repeatedly referred to the disease as the "Chinese virus" and "Kung Flu", but has failed to present evidence that would support his allegations about COVID-19's origins.

    US President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence to lead the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, 9 April 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Trump Confirms US ‘Looking Into’ Reports the COVID-19 Virus Possibly Escaped Chinese Lab in Wuhan

    In December 2019, China was the first to report the mutation of a coronavirus that had previously only affected animals. However, Beijing strongly denied Trump's accusations that the pathogen was created artificially in a Chinese lab. The government also denied POTUS' insinuations that Beijing deliberately downplayed the scale of the outbreak at home, leading to the spread of the disease around the world.

    Related:

    Pompeo Says Confident WHO’s China Probe on Coronavirus Origins Will Be ‘Whitewashed’
    Leading US Immunologist Fauci Dismisses Trump's Claim that Coronavirus Has 'Artificial' Origins
    Chinese State Media Calls Out Mike Pompeo's 'Bluffing' Over Coronavirus Origin Claims
    A Wuhan Lab is at the Centre of the Coronavirus Origin Conspiracy. Here is What is Known About It
    Vector Chief Says Novel Coronavirus Undoubtedly of Natural Origin
    China's 'Bat Woman' Virologist Says New Tests Prove Coronavirus Did Not Originate in Wuhan Lab
    Tags:
    allegations, China, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, UK, 31 December 2020.
    World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse