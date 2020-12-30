Nurse in Indonesia Reportedly Busted for Having Sex With COVID-19 Patient With No Protection On

A male nurse in Indonesia ended up getting suspended after details of his amorous encounter with a male COVID-19 patient became known to the public.
According to the Daily Mail, this affair got exposed after the patient in question boasted about it on his "now-private" Twitter account, sharing "what he said was a screenshot of flirty WhatsApp messages between the pair that included detailed discussions of lubricants and the size of the men's genitals".
The patient also shared a snapshot that "what appeared to be the nurse's PPE lying on the floor", likely discarded during the liaison that took place in a toilet inside the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital in Jakarta.
"It is true that there has been a suspected incident of a same-sex relationship between a health worker and a COVID-19 patient at the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital", Asep Gunawan of Indonesia's National Nurses Association said.
Both men have reportedly been identified and admitted to the encounter; while the patient continues to remain in isolation, the nurse, who tested negative to the coronavirus, has since been handed over to the police for "legal proceedings".
According to the newspaper, the men may face up to 10 years in prison if convicted under Indonesia's Pornography Law.
