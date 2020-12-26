Register
04:33 GMT26 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) 神메뉴 M/V

    Best K-Pop Comebacks in 2020

    © Photo : Stray Kids/ Facebook
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/19/1081568755_0:-1:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_454adb7e2aabd1b0ab045ac81ac7d6c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012261081502101-best-k-pop-comebacks-in-2020/

    The music industry has suffered a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Korean scene still had a lot to show the audience despite all the circumstances.

    • Dreamcatcher - Dystopia : The Tree of Language

    One of the most unusual girl-band concepts rocked with their first Korean full-length album named Dystopia: The Tree of Language and lead single Scream. The girls have one of the most beautiful fantasy concepts of Korean girl-bands and this year made a real breakthrough despite their debut in 2017.

    • NCT 127 - NCT #127 Neo Zone

    The biggest project by SM Entertainment did really good work this year with all their units - NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT 2020. But still the most impressive and energetic was Neo Zone by NCT 127 unit as many fans really needed some fighting spirit at the beginning of the year and bought the vibe with the lead single Kick It.

    • (G)I-DLE - I trust

    Another atmospheric girl-band - (G)I-DLE, which is not only producing its own albums and songs, but also is not afraid to experiment in visuals. This year the band made a huge breakthrough with two singles from the album Lion and Oh my God (the music video for which was nominated for 2020 MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop Video).

    • Agust D - D-2

    The second mixtape by a member of K-Pop phenomenon BTS Suga with the lead single Daechwita which was released in May 2020. Four years since August D's first solo release in 2016, the popular rapper made a traditional Korean-themed release with a modern mood. The whole mixtape reflects the rapper's point of view and his growth as a person and artist since 2016.

    • Stray Kids - Go Live

    This year JYP's Entertainment Stray Kids released their first studio album called Go Live with lead viral song God's Menu as a lead single. The song immediately captured the attention of K-Pop fans for its catchy melody, and band-member Felix's deep voice saying “Cooking like a chef, I'm a five-star Michelin” brought the group new fans.

    • Iz*One - Oneiric Diary

    Debuted back in 2018 through the Produce 48 reality survival show, this girl-band went through quite a difficult time, starting in 2019, involved in vote-rigging by Mnet. Yet they were strong enough to bring some summer vibes with their comeback Oneiric Diary and the lead single Secret Story of the Swan.

    • Blackpink - The Album

    Beloved by millions, Blackpink, whose comeback has been impatiently awaited by fans for almost a year since Kill this Love in 2019, triumphantly went through charts right up to first place even before their comeback had peaked. The lead single How you like that, which was released a couple of months before the whole album, proved the power of Blackpink on the Korean stage as they immediately broke several Youtube records, such as one of the most-liked videos on YouTube with more than 17 million likes.

    • Taemin - Never Gonna Dance Again

    Third Korean studio album by Shinee's youngest member was divided into two acts and had several lead singles, but the most amazing and powerful, proving Taemin's incredible talent, are Criminal and Idea. From comeback to comeback, this artist improves himself to another level and attracts a lot of attention for being a unique solo singer. Visuals and concepts he depicts in his career have individuality, yet are bound in one story - that only Taemin can reflect.

    Tags:
    Stray Kids, BTS, Taemin, South Korea, Music, k-pop
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse