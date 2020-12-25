6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines, USGS Says

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck Mindoro in the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said on late Thursday.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred 2 kilometres southeast of Calatagan, at a depth of 114 kilometres.
Mindoro pic.twitter.com/jMHLkzbYdi— Joseph Morong 🇵🇭 (@Joseph_Morong) December 24, 2020
Earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", according to the Richter magnitude scale, and are likely to cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures in the area.
The Philippines is actually located in a seismologically active zone, more known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)