Register
13:50 GMT23 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Workers check steel products at a factory in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, March 30, 2016

    Vietnam to Slap Tariffs Up to 25 Percent on 16 Chinese Steelmaker Imports, Citing Anti-Dumping Rules

    © REUTERS / China Daily
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012231081549165-vietnam-to-slap-tariffs-up-to-25-percent-on-16-chinese-steelmaker-imports-citing-anti-dumping-rules/

    According to the Ministry, the measures follow an investigation launched on 3 September last year in line with regulations from the World Trade Organisation and others. The latest trade row comes amid the contentious US-China trade war after the former imposed steel and aluminium tariffs of the world's second-largest economy.

    Vietnam is set to slap tariffs on 16 Chinese steelmakers between 4.43 percent and 25.22 percent, the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The measures will be imposed on 16 steel firms due to reported "anti-dumping" measures, the statement read, citing a decision from the government.

    Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    In China, For China? Most US Firms To Shun 'Bringing Jobs Home' Despite COVID-19, Trade War - Survey
    Duties will be imposed on several cold-rolled steel goods for roughly five years, and the measures will enter force on

    28 December, the ministry said. China's alleged steel dumping practices could pose a "threat of significant damage" to Vietnam's steel industry, the statement added.

    The total of cold rolled steel imports from the Chinese firms amounted to 272,073 tonnes, or 65.5 percent of imports of the product into Vietnam, the statement read.

    This increase is the main cause of negative impacts on the production and trading of similar goods by domestic enterprises. The domestic manufacturing industry is under threat of considerable damage, reflected in most indicators, especially those of profit, inventory and market share, it read.

    But complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and further issues needing "clarification" limited the probe time limit, forcing the Ministry to issue a decision to extend the investigation and send questionnaires to Chinese steelmakers.

    The news comes after the WTO ruled against the US in an ongoing trade dispute with Beijing, stating Washington's imposed tariffs on mainland steel firms in 2018 breached global trade terms.

    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)
    © AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
    WTO Reportedly Okays EU to Hit $4bn in US Goods With Tariffs for Boeing Subsidies Amid Trade Row
    But the Trump administration filed an appeal in October to challenge the ruling, media reported in October.

    The US slapped 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on roughly $200bn in Chinese steel and aluminium imports in 2018, respectively, citing unfair dumping practices.

    Beijing dismissed the accusations and retaliated with reciprocal tariffs on US goods at the time.

    Tit-for-tat measures between the two global powers spilled into the ongoing tech war, where the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei Technologies, ZTE, and later, chipmaker SMIC, citing national security concerns.

    Despite Phase One trade talks with Washington, relations soured further after US president Donald Trump accused China of starting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beijing has repeatedly and routinely its technologies are used to spy for Beijing, as well as any accusations it covered up or started the coronavirus pandemic.

    Related:

    In China, For China? Most US Firms To Shun 'Bringing Jobs Home' Despite COVID-19, Trade War - Survey
    WTO Sides With China in Tariff Row With US
    WTO Reportedly Okays EU to Hit $4bn in US Goods With Tariffs for Boeing Subsidies Amid Trade Row
    Beijing Says China-EU Trade Deal to Conclude 'Soon' as Russia Slams US Over Sanctions Diplomacy
    Tags:
    steel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    West Wing Evasion
    West Wing Evasion
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse