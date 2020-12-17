TVXQ's Yunho Gearing up for Solo Comeback

Yunho, a member of the TVXQ duo U-Know, will make a comeback in January 2021, SM Entertainment confirmed on 17 December via the band's official social media.
[단독] 유노윤호, 1월 새 솔로 앨범 발매…˙무대 위 군주˙ 컴백— TVXQ! (@TVXQ) December 17, 2020
U-KNOW to release new solo album in January
Comeback of ‘the lord on stage’
👉https://t.co/su2klx97Es#U_KNOW #유노윤호#동방신기 #TVXQ! #東方神起
In Korea, Yunho debuted as a solo singer with the EP "True Colors" in June 2019 and the lead single "Follow". His Japanese solo debut was in 2015 with the mini-album "U Know Y".
Yunho debuted back in 2003 as a leader of DBSK, a legendary five-member boy band that formed K-pop as we know it today. Despite reforming the group in 2010 and becoming a duo, TVXQ is known as Asia's most successful music group globally and its influence on the next generation of K-pop bands is incontestable. Yunho is known as an idol who not only has an unrivalled reputation, amazing talent, and visuals, but also has a passion for invention - he already has three patents for inventions and he shares them on the YouTube channel InventionKing.
As the promotions for TVXQ and the solo activities of Yunho and the other member, Max, are mostly in Japan, the Korean release was highly anticipated by supporters of the band and its members.
After 17th Debut Anniversary, we will have ‘Lord of Stage’ Comeback soon!— TVXQ • DBSK Fanbase Indonesia (@dbskfanbaseid) December 17, 2020
✨ JANUARY 2021 ✨#YUNHO #ユンホ#유노윤호 #정윤호#TVXQ #동방신기 pic.twitter.com/9JKscJtxrM
December 17, 2020
"SM Confirms TVXQ’s Yunho Is Preparing For Solo Comeback In January" pic.twitter.com/gRJrT5OmiR— Sofrendo por The Untamed (@yunhoutt2154) December 17, 2020
OK SO YUNHO WILL COMEBACK IN JAN AND SJ WILL COMEBACK IN JAN TOO SO EVERYONE SALUTE TO THE KINGS OF KPOP KOREA JANUARY IS DEFINITELY HOTTTT 🔥😱@SJofficial@TVXQ #슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#SUPERJUNIOR_TheRenaissance#동방신기 #TVXQ#YUNHOSOLO https://t.co/629Z06lw9f— 헤이니⁰⁷ᴸⁱⁿᵉʳ💙SJ KyuTeuk🔥𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕱𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖗 (@superheinior) December 17, 2020
WAIT SO WE ARE GETTING A WINTER/CHRISTMAS SONG FROM BAEKHYUN ON 21st DECEMBER. BAEKHYUN SAID IF EXO CAN'T RELEASE A WINTER SONG LET ME DO THAT— BEST THING THAT HAPPENED IN KPOP IS EXO (@kaiyeolsite) December 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)