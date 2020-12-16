Register
04:27 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020.

    Australia Complains to WTO About Punitive Chinese Tariffs on Barley

    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    340
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081474827_0:318:3076:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_17b46879ba7e66f72f26daba4df07e30.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012161081474698-australia-complains-to-wto-about-punitive-chinese-tariffs-on-barley-trade-minister-says/

    In May, Beijing slapped over 80% of five-year duties on Australian barley exports, including a 73.6% anti-dumping tariff and a 6.9% anti-subsidy tariff, following a 16-month probe into an anti-dumping complaint. The move also came soon after Australian PM Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

    The Australian government is taking action against Beijing at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over huge five-year tariffs imposed by China on Australia’s barley exports amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday.

    The official said the Chinese duties “lack basis” and “are not underpinned by facts and evidence”, adding that his country will file a request to the WTO as soon as Wednesday to launch an investigation into the tariffs imposed by a key trade partner.

    “We will make this formal request to the WTO tonight,” Birmingham told reporters. “WTO dispute resolution processes are not perfect, and they take longer than would be ideal, but ultimately, it is the right avenue for Australia to take.”

    Commenting on the findings of Beijing’s investigation into an anti-dumping complaint about Australian barley, the minister argued that Canberra is “highly confident” that it has strong evidence to “defend the integrity” and “proprietary” of Australian farmers and grain growers.

    “We have full confidence that they are not unduly subsidised, that they do not dump their product in global markets, they have operated with nothing but commercial imperatives in relation to the way they have engaged the China market, provided the Chinese customers, over a sustained period of time, with a high quality, value for money, market-oriented opposition in relation to Australian barley,” Birmingham stated.

    Australia’s barley exports to China are estimated at $1 billion a year. On 19 May, Beijing slapped five-year duties on barley imported from Australia, including a 73.6 percent anti-dumping tariff and a 6.9 percent anti-subsidy tariff following months of investigation into whether the country has been dumping barley into the Asian nation.

    The tariffs came amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries, in particular in the wake of Canberra calling for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which started initially in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in the Hubei province.

    Related:

    China’s New Tariffs on Australia Show a Worsening Relationship Between the Two Nations, Says Expert
    White House Says to Serve Australian Wine at Reception, China Will 'Miss Out' Over Tariffs
    Biden Says Not Planning to Immediately Remove 25% Tariffs on $250Bln of Chinese Goods
    US Could Impose Tariffs on Vietnamese Imports Amid Currency Manipulation Claims
    EU Parliament OKs Mini Trade Deal With US in 1st Tariff Reduction in Over 20 Years
    Tags:
    trade, WTO, China, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse