Deputy Governor of Afghanistan's Kabul Province Killed in Bomb Blast, Interior Ministry Says

"A magnetic bomb exploded on Hamdullah Mohammadi, the deputy governor for Kabul province, today at 9:40 am [05:40 GMT] , in 4th Makrorian [area] of the 9th district of Kabul province. Unfortunately, the deputy governor, along with his secretary, were killed, and two of his bodyguards were injured," the ministry said in a statement.
No militant group has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.
Violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban launched in Qatar's capital of Doha in September.
All comments
Show new comments (0)