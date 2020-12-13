Tiger Attack At Circus Show in China Caught on Camera

A circus show in China took a turn for the worse after an animal trainer ended up being attacked by a tiger.
According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred in Hedi Town, located in Wenxi County of the Shanxi province, during a performance at a "family-run circus".
A video of the attack shows the tiger suddenly pouncing upon the trainer, with the man's colleagues immediately rushing to his aid.
The trainer, however, only sustained minor injuries, the newspaper adds, with one police officer "known by his surname Li", explaining that the tiger "didn't have teeth because it's a trained tiger".
"The keeper did not feed it well today and it knocked the trainer to the ground", Li said. "The man suffered minor injuries. He has returned after being examined at the hospital. He's fine."
