Powerful 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan

A powerful 5.5-magnitude tremor has hit northern Japan, with the epicentre of the earthquake located east of the Aomori Prefecture, at a depth of 50 kilometres, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. According to reports, the quake was felt by people in the Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate prefectures.
So far, no information has been confirmed about any casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.
Japan often suffers from earthquakes, as it is located in the Ring of Fire - a major area in the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity.
