China Revokes Visa Exemption for US Diplomatic Passport Holders Visiting Hong Kong, Macau

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced it is revoking its visa exemption treatment for holders of US diplomatic passports visiting Hong Kong and Macau, a region on the south coast of China, the ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.
On Monday, the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's recent rejection of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.
In late November, reports emerged suggesting that Beijing plans to sanction four people due to their "egregious" behaviour of meddling in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong - something perceived as a response to the Trump administraion slapping sanctions on a further four Chinese officials in the special administrative region on 12 November.
The restrictions targeted Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office, Edwina Lau, Hong Kong deputy commissioner of police and two others from Hong Kong's new national security office.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
