Register
09:36 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese fishing vessel sails by Fiery Cross Reef, background, also known as Yongshu Reef, of the Spratly Islands in South China Sea. File photo.

    Beijing's Military Bases in Contested South China Sea Vulnerable to Enemy Attack, Claims Report

    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Wang Cunfu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202012071081380193-beijings-military-bases-in-contested-south-china-sea-vulnerable-to-enemy-attack-claims-report-/

    China, which lays claim to almost all of the South China Sea, despite overlapping territorial claims in the waterway from at least six other governments, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Taiwan, has been building up reefs and sandbars into fortified man-made artificial islands since 2014.

    The Chinese military bases constructed on artificial islands in the contested South China Sea waterway are too small, too distant from the mainland and too vulnerable to potential enemy strikes, according to a Beijing-based monthly magazine, Naval and Merchant Ships.

    Published by the country’s State Shipbuilding Corporation, which builds naval vessels associated with the People's Liberation Army, the outlet is quoted by South China Morning Post as saying the sites had an undeniable role in asserting Beijing’s claim over about nine-tenths of the South China Sea.

    Certain parts of the strategic hydrocarbon and fishing resources-rich body of water, which is also home to vital shipping lanes, feature in a spate of overlapping claims from countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan, leading to disputes with Beijing.

    Map showing countries' claims in the South China Sea.
    © Wikipedia / Voice of America
    Map showing countries' claims in the South China Sea.

    China has been increasingly assertive over what it insists are its centuries-old claims to the contested region, turning islands and reefs in the South China Sea into military bases and airstrips to back up those claims.

    While convenient for the needs of intelligence gathering and reconnaissance, the inherent weaknesses of the bases might potentially render them defenceless if they come under attack and  they are of little use in a conflict, says the magazine.

    “These artificial islands have unique advantages in safeguarding Chinese sovereignty and maintaining a military presence in the deep ocean, but they have natural disadvantages in self-defence,” the magazine said.

    ‘Vulnerable to Attack’

    China transformed three disputed tidal reefs into stationary aircraft carriers in the period between 2014 and 2017. The bases are equipped with runways, hangars capable of deploying aircraft including fighter jets, have surface-to-air missiles and have temporarily hosted anti-ship cruise missiles, writes the magazine.

    However, a set of natural features suggest the military sites have specific weaknesses.

    Firstly, the remote and isolated bases are far from the mainland, and as such, difficult to defend and supply in the event of an attack.

    The magazine cites as an example the Fiery Cross Reef, where one of the bases is situated. It would reportedly take a naval support vessel 20 hours to cover the 1,000 km (600 miles) to base from the closest resupply site on Hainan island.

    "Even if the support fleet rushes at the fastest speed, it will take more than a day to reach it," the report says.

    ​Secondly, the bases are also vulnerable to potential enemy attack as China’s J-16 fighter jets do not possess the range to patrol the area effectively, writes the outlet. Jet fighters would be likely to expend most of their fuel in flying the long distances between bases.

    Furthermore, the base’s sole runway would not allow it to support more than one aircraft at a time.

    Thirdly, the island’s low-lying position and insufficient physical shelter means natural phenomena such as high tides and storms become a challenging issue, while there is also no protection against a possible missile attack.

    “Island shelters lack vegetation, natural rock and soil and other coverings, and the altitude is low, while the groundwater level is high. Personnel and resources cannot be stored underground for a long time," writes the magazine.

    The publication warned that nearby islands were held by rival claimants, such as the Philippines or Malaysia.

    If the US were to extend support to its allies in a conflict, China’s military bases could potentially be attacked from multiple approaches, such as the Philippine island of Palawan, to the east of the Spratlys, or the Strait of Malacca to the west.

    Amid the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, in recent times the US, which challenges Beijing's claims to the contested waterway, increased its military presence, including jets and vessels, close to the borders of China. The US moves, which have also included a spate of military drills, have been perceived as threatening by Beijing.

    ​Despite China and ASEAN negotiating a ‘code of conduct’ for the region since 2002, progress has been negligible amid US efforts to forge bilateral alliances with regional powers and engage in ‘freedom of navigation’ missions throughout the area.

    Related:

    China's New AWACS Ready for South China Sea Missions, Military Says
    Two Chinese 'Aircraft-Carrier Killer' Missiles Hit Target in South China Sea, Report Says
    Beijing Raps US for Militarizing South China Sea, Undermining Regional Efforts to Resolve Disputes
    Australia, Japan Reach Deal on Defence Treaty to Counter 'Increasing Tensions' in South China Sea
    Tags:
    Taiwan1, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, South China Sea dispute, South China Sea, South China Sea, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse