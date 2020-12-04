Kazakhstan to Launch Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine on 22 December

The press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made a statement about the planned production of the Sputnik V vaccine.
"The prime minister told the president that the first and the second phase of the clinical trials were completed on 29 November. According to [Prime Minister] Askar Mamin, no side effects were registered, and the vaccine is confirming high efficacy. Starting 25 December, 3,000 volunteers will be vaccinated in phase three of the clinical trials. The trials will finish at the end of March 2021 ... In December of this year, production of the first batch of the domestic vaccine in the amount of 2 million doses will be launched", the presidential press service said
"The president was also told that production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will start in Kazakhstan on 22 December, in line with his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin", the press service added.
Mass vaccination of Kazakhstan's residents will start in early 2021, the presidential press service added, stressing that it will be voluntary. People from high-risk groups, including doctors, teachers, and law enforcement agents, will be the first to gain access to the vaccine.
Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in cooperation with the Gamaleya Institute, was introduced in August, becoming the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to start mass vaccinations by the end of the next week.
