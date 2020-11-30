Australian PM Demands Official Apology From China Following Controversial Twitter Post

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seeking an apology from the Chinese government following a controversial post shared earlier in the week.
According to Morrison, Beijing should be "ashamed" of the tweet and immediately delete it. He added that Australia has also contacted the Twitter company requesting to remove the post.
"It is utterly outrageous and cannot be justified on any basis whatsoever", Morrison told reporters on Monday, labelling the Chinese tweet as "repugnant" and "deeply offensive" for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) soldiers.
PM @ScottMorrisonMP says the Chinese Government should be utterly ashamed after a Gov official posted a fake "repugnant" image of an Australian soldier. pic.twitter.com/9fie02F6iJ— 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) November 30, 2020
Earlier on Monday, Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao posted a tweet calling for the condemnation of the deaths of two boys who Australian soldiers allegedly killed and dumped in a river over their perceived support for the Taliban.
"Shocked by [the] murder of Afghan civilians and prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, and call for holding them accountable", Lijian posted, attaching a picture featuring a soldier in ADF camouflage holding a knife to a child's throat.
The Chinese official apparently referred to the ADF's report, published last week, recommending an investigation of 19 soldiers for the deaths of 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
