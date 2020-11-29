Ghani Calls on Judiciary to Execute Planners of Kabul University Attack, Sources Say

The meeting was attended by judges and the attorney general. During the talks, Ghani called on the judiciary to execute the perpetrators or planners of the attack as soon as possible, sources from the presidential palace told Sputnik.
The Daesh terrorist organization* claimed responsibility for the attack but the Afghan government blamed the Taliban, which in turn denied involvement.
Some media reported this month that a Kabul University student named Adil has admitted that he was recruited by the Haqqani Network, which is closely affiliated with the Taliban, and was ordered to carry out the attack so as to exert pressure on the Afghan government amid peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar’s Doha.
*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are designated as terrorist groups in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)