S Korean Spies Say DPRK Executed Lockdown Rule-Breakers, Shut Down Pyongyang in War With COVID-19

North Korea has executed at least two officials amid economic difficulties during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to South Korean intelligence officials.
South Korean intelligence also notes that DPRK leader Kim Jong-un has recently taken “irrational measures” amid economic difficulties, in particular, raised commodity prices and reduced industrial production.
In addition, it was ordered to suspend fishing and salt production due to concerns that sea salt could be infected with the coronavirus.
A lockdown regime was introduced in Pyongyang and Chagando province. It is also reported that Pyongyang, amid measures to contain the coronavirus, may postpone a national congress of the ruling Workers' Party, which was scheduled to take place in January.
Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claimed that there were no cases of infection with COVID-19 in the country during a speech at an annual military parade.
All comments
Show new comments (0)