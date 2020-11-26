NCT U Drops New MV Teaser for Upcoming Song 'Work It'

SM Entertainment revealed an MV teaser for the single "Work It" by NCT U on 26 November.
The track features the members Johnny, Yuta, Ten, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung and shows their smiley and bold sides in the teaser.
Previously, another unit of NCT U including Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan brought retro 1990s vibes to the MV for the song "90s Love". The song is from the same release "RESONANCE Pt. 2".
The first part of "Resonance" came out in October with the lead single "Make A Wish" featuring the members Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro and it became the NCT MV to reach 100 million views the quickest.
NCT U is a rotating unit where 23 members of the project NCT can make a unique line-up and sub-unit. Members enter the unit depending on how they fit the release concept. All members have a fixed unit - WAYV, NCT Dream, and NCT 127.
NCTzens are happy that all their boys make an appearance in the tracks with various images and promotions.
make a wish, from home, 90’s love and work it group teasers 🤍— ㄴㅈㅁ (@nctleos) November 26, 2020
nct has given us diverse music and concepts this resonance era 👏 pic.twitter.com/HqMcD8aXqM
201126 [ENG TRANS] NCT World 2.0 EP 7— TEN GLOBAL (@nongtenglobal) November 26, 2020
Hint: Intersection of 90s Love and Work It
Answer: Ten#TEN𓃠 #TEN #텐 #李永钦 #WayV @WayV_official #NCT @NCTsmtown pic.twitter.com/pEBJyw4hau
cries im gonna miss nct 2020 after work it and 90s love finish promotions— fa 开 📌 for @misfiten ♡ (@exotanvcity) November 26, 2020
final unit of NCT 2020 :'(— Donna (@dunna_love) November 26, 2020
Work It - out tomorrow 5:00PM PHT :) :) :) @NCTsmtown #WorkIt #WorkIt_MVTeaser #NCT https://t.co/OkhHEV7yWa
