Register
02:32 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mnet launches new music show

    Mnet Voting Scandal: Producers Sentenced

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/76/1078647639_0:200:1920:1280_1200x675_80_0_0_1aedd6767797b91dcae1e3ce8b017037.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011261081267373-mnet-voting-scandal-producers-sentenced/

    The case of voting manipulation continues with the revealing of a list of victimized trainees.

    The Seoul District Court sentenced Ahn Joon-young PD to 2 years in prison and Kim Yong-bum CP to 1 year and 8 months in prison, while each was given a fine of 37 million KRW for the manipulation of the voting of Mnet's 'Produce' survival show series on the 18th of November.

    View of Seoul from Namsan mountain
    © Sputnik / Alexey Zhidakov
    Mnet Launches Audition for New Survival Show Amid 'Produce X 101' Investigation
    Names of trainees who were planned as being in the lineup of the bands that were supposed to be formed as a result of the show were also revealed.

    Mnet broadcasting station brought official apologies to those who suffered from the vote-rigging. Yet names of the contestants in whose favour decisions were made were not disclosed due to the damage it could cause them and their agencies. Mnet has given assurances that the trainees that were chosen were not aware of the vote manipulation. They also added that they are already in the process of compensating the victimized trainees and fixing the problem.

    Alongside the fines for the responsibility of the controversy PD's, the Korea Communications Standards Commission imposed fines on all seasons of the ‘Produce’ series that were manipulated - “Produce 101,” “Produce 101 Season 2,” “Produce 48,” and “Produce X 101.”

    The scandal in the K-pop industry involving vote manipulation during competition shows at Mnet started in 2019. This station broadcasted and produced survival shows, where trainees contested to be in the lineup of a K-pop band, and the final decision was based on the votes of the audience. These series brought to the public popular K-pop groups such as Wanna One, IZ*ONE, and X1.

    After the broadcasting of the Produce X101, viewers and supporters noticed that there had been manipulation of the text votes after they compared the announced vote totals of the winning members. They filed a lawsuit against Mnet and the producers of the Produce 101 series, and as a result, Ahn Joon-young and Kim Yong-bum were arrested. The whole scandal affected the career of the X1 boy group, as it was disbanded, and the IZ*ONE girl band is still suffering from public opinion as they continue promotions despite the controversy. They will take part as performing artists at the annual '2020 MAMA' and have a comeback scheduled on the 7th of December.

    This situation made K-pop fans furious all over the world, as they supported all the trainees and the made-up bands and felt sorry for those who were eliminated and unable to debut.

    Tags:
    k-pop, South Korea, TV Show
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse