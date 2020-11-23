Chinese Rocket Chang Zheng 5 for Lunar Mission Launched From Spaceport in Hainan

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Chang’e 5 lunar mission was successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, in China’s Hainan island province. The launch took place at 04:30 local time on Tuesday (20:30 GMT on Monday).
"The Chang Zheng 5 carrier rocket launched from Wenchang successfully put the Chang’e 5 lunar research vehicle into the designated orbit after about 2,200 seconds of flight," CNSA said after the launch.
If fully successful, the Chang'e 5 mission will be the first lunar sample return mission to be completed since 1976, when the Soviet Union carried out the Luna 24 robotic probe mission to the Moon.The Chang'e 5 probe was originally set to be launched at the end of November 2017, but due to failure of the Chang Zheng 5 launch vehicle in July 2017, the mission had to be postponed. It was delayed again in 2019. The Chang’e 5 lunar mission is China’s first-ever sample return mission.
長征五号5号機が本月24日に月面探査機「嫦娥五号」を打ち上げ予定 pic.twitter.com/2ngg5IsnAt— OedoSoldier (@OedoSoldier) November 17, 2020
