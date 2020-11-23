Over 10 Civilians, Including Children, Injured as Indian Military Targets Wedding, ISPR States

"11 innocent civilians including 6 women & 4 children were injured today when Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars," the ISPR said in a Sunday statement.
The ISPR noted that what it described as a deliberate attack on the civilian population is in violation of the 2003 ceasefire and reflects a "lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights."
Relations between India and Pakistan recently saw an increase in tensions after New Delhi in August, 2019, announced that it would deprive the territory of Jammu and Kashmir of its limited autonomy and put it under direct federal control. India and Pakistan have conflicting regional sovereignty claims and have fought three wars over the disputed territory, often accusing each other of provocations and ceasefire violations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)