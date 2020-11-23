Shanghai's Pudong Airport Closed as All Staff Tested For COVID-19, Reports Claim

COVID-19 testing at the airport began on Sunday afternoon, after several cargo handlers and those in close contact with them tested positive for the coronavirus.
A nucleic acid test area was set up in an underground parking lot of the airport, where long lines of people waiting to be tested were seen on Sunday night, the Global Times said, referring to videos posted online.
As of late Sunday night, over 270 flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus testing at the airport.
Overall, there have been at least seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among Pudong airport staff, the most recent registered over the weekend.
