Register
17:32 GMT22 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, pass by Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing. China’s military test-fired two missiles into the South China Sea, including a “carrier killer” military analysts suggest might have been developed to attack U.S. forces, a newspaper reported Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

    Beijing Must Explain Why China 'Singled Out' Australia For Economic Restrictions - Trade Minister

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1376
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081169017_0:320:3071:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2427622c1fc9a6763de7afb7320a7aed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011221081243233-beijing-must-explain-why-china-singled-out-australia-for-economic-restrictions---trade-minister-/

    Exchanges between officials from Beijing and Australia have reflected the decaying relations between the two trading partners in recent years. Earlier this week, a Chinese embassy official demanded that Australia end its "Cold War mentality" and decide if it considers China to be a threat or an opportunity.

    The Australian trade minister has called on China to explain why it has decided to "single out" Australia as the target of a range of costly tariffs that has undermined the economic relationship between the two countries.

    During the Sky News interview on Sunday, Simon Birmingham also accused the Chinese embassy in Canberra of being unobliging in its demands to Australian authorities this year.

    Birmingham referred specifically to what he called the "unhelpful" comments of Chinese ambassador, Cheng Jingye, in April where the diplomat said that Australia’s demands for an international investigation into the handling of the coronavirus outbreak would lead to worsening bilateral relations and impact demand for Australian products in China.

    A visitor is seen at the Australia pavillion on the second day of the World Expo 2010 in Shanghai
    © AFP 2020 / Peter PARKS
    A visitor is seen at the Australia pavillion on the second day of the World Expo 2010 in Shanghai

    While speaking to the Australian Financial Review, Cheng said “if the mood is going from bad to worse”, then Chinese tourists and students may rethink Australia as a destination, and consumers may think twice about purchasing Australian wine or beef.

    The trade minister slammed the envoy's comments as “coercion”, and argued that the embassy’s proposed list of “claimed grievances” contained the things "any country rightly does" to ensure foreign investment is in the national interest and protects "critical infrastructure and security provisions in nations”.

    “That’s something that China does as much as Australia does”, Birmingham said.

    Birmingham said it was Beijing's responsibility to explain why some Asian nations – including those who have clashing territorial claims with China – can keep functional economic relations while relations with Australia had deteriorated significantly.

    “In many ways you’re asking a question that is a question for Chinese authorities as to why they may have chosen to seemingly single out Australia in some way for commentary and/or action in different ways", he said.

    Nine News reported that the Chinese embassy had produced a list of 14 key "grievances", which include Australia’s public condemnation of alleged human rights abuses and issues of territory over Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang. It also included the blocking of Huawei from the national 5G network.

    Birmingham also stressed that China and Australia could continue to cooperate effectively in their mutual interest, particularly as the global economic recovery has become a priority.

    He said the Australian government was “ deeply concerned" at the fact that the series of "regulatory interventions China has taken this year" have led to a disruption of trade and undermining of economic cooperation

    ​The trade minister's comments follow a Chinese embassy official telling Guardian Australia that Morrison government should focus on how it can “to arrest the decline of the bilateral relationship” and create a better atmosphere for resumed negotiations.

    The unnamed official also urged Canberra to cease its "cold war mentality" and see China as an "opportunity" rather than a strategic threat.

    Australia and its largest trading partner remain at an impasse over the future commercial relationship due to tariffs introduced on certain Australian imports after the Morrison government demanded an investigation into the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

    Tags:
    Cold War, Beijing, Scott Morrison, trade war, tariffs, Australia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse