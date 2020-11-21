Register
    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

    China's 'Bat Woman' Virologist Says New Tests Prove Coronavirus Did Not Originate in Wuhan Lab

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology has become the subject of widespread conspiracy theories following the outbreak of the coronavirus in March. However, new tests from the lab are reported to discredit the unfounded claims.

    China’s “bat woman” claimed on Saturday that a new set of tests demonstrate that coronavirus did not originate from her virology lab in Wuhan

    Shi Zhengli, who is the deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and famous for her work on the virus, said that tests on infected workers from southwest China show that none of the subjects had been infected with COVID-19, The South China Morning Post reports on Saturday.

    The updated tests were conducted from blood samples taken eight years ago from miners who had become sick after working in bat caves.

    Her findings were published this week adding to a paper she produced February in the scientific journal Nature, according to the Hong Kong newspaper.

    Known as China’s 'bat woman 'for her research on coronaviruses in the animals, Shi identified that the genetic properties of the viruses she’s worked on did not emulate the coronavirus spreading throughout the world.

    The virology centre has become the subject of unfounded theories, including claims that the coronavirus was produced in her laboratory to a leaked bioweapon.

    In May, US President Donald Trump contradicted his own intelligence agencies by suggesting that the coronavirus originated from a Chinese laboratory.

    Mr Trump was asked by a reporter at the White House if he had seen anything that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus

    "Yes, I have. Yes, I have", said the president. "And I think the World Health Organization [WHO] should be ashamed of themselves because they're like the public relations agency for China".

    Despite international standards surrounding the naming of viruses prohibiting titles relating to geography, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to Covid-19 as the "China Virus" in an attempt to associate the pandemic with his geopolitical rival.

    As recently as November, Trump used the false name while hailing the results of the Pfizer vaccine.

    ​So far, coronavirus has infected nearly 58 million people around the world and led to the deaths of 1.37 million, Johns Hopkins University data reveals.

    coronavirus, COVID-19, Wuhan, China
