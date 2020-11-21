Iranian Embassy in Kabul Says Rocket Fell on Its Territory During Attack on Afghan Capital

"One of the rockets fired this morning, landed at our Embassy compound. Fortunately, there were no casualties and all Embassy's staff are in good health," the embassy wrote on Twitter.
The embassy added that rocket shrapnel hit the main building of the embassy, also affecting other objects and equipment on the territory.
Earlier in the day, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported that 14 rockets exploded in different areas of central Kabul leaving eight people killed and 31 others injured. It was reported that alarms had also been heard around the Green Zone area, which hosts dozens of international businesses, and many embassies are located nearby. No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.
All comments
Show new comments (0)