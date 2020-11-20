Japan Reportedly Aims to Take Leading Role in Developing Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed an online summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, saying that Japan intends to play a key role to promote the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region in cooperation with APEC, NHK World-Japan reported on Friday.

"Japan will, together with APEC, aim to realise a sustainable economy and society that is resilient to all kinds of crisis - in which everyone can take an active part and enjoy the benefits of growth. A 'free and open Indo-Pacific' will be the cornerstone of the prosperity of the region. Japan aims to take a leadership role in making that a reality," Suga said, as quoted by NHK World-Japan.

According to the media outlet, the prime minister added that Japan would concentrate on the drafting of laws on international digital trade and the implementation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement to promote free trade in the region.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is a regional economic forum that was established in 1989 to promote cooperation between the Asia-Pacific countries. The forum currently includes 21 states, which aim to promote the sustainable economic growth of the region to achieve greater prosperity for their population.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a free trade agreement that lowered tariffs and other trade barriers on a wide range of products among 10 countries of Asia and Oceania, and Canada.

The agreement came into force on December 30, 2018, when its first six parties, including Japan, ratified the deal. Initially, the trade deal was expected to cover 40 percent of the global economy but failed to achieve it as the US withdrew from the agreement in 2017.

The so-called Free and open Indo-Pacific vision was first coined by US President Donald Trump in 2017 amid rising tensions with China. This vision encourages principles of free trade, open investment environments, rule of law, respect for sovereignty and freedom of seas in the Indo-Pacific and envisages strengthening of the US presence in the region.