Happy Birthday, Kim Yugyeom: Fans Celebrate GOT7 Member’s B-Day on Twitter

On the important day, fans started trending related hashtags dedicated to their beloved idol.

A long time ago, Twitter and other social networks became platforms for promoting content, be it politics, sports, or art. Topics or headlines usually turned into hashtags that were used by users to trend topics. K-pop lovers have not been an exception, as fans all over the world can unite and throw a hashtag party for their faves to celebrate any holiday - like a birthday, for example.

Ahgases (the official name of GOT7's fans) started trending #TrustInYugyeomDay and #아가새의민들레_유겸아생일축하해, which means in Korean “Beloved dandelion by ahgases_Happy Birthday Kim Yugyeom”, in first place worldwide as the youngest member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 is celebrating his birthday on 17 November.

​Yugyeom saw the trending hashtags and made a broadcast on the fan platform Vlive to thank his fans for their wishes and the love they have shown him.

​The official accounts of GOT7 and JYP Entertainment, the group's label, also congratulated the artist:

​The whole band is currently preparing for a comeback with their new album "Breath of Love: Last Piece". The album itself will be out on 30 November and ahgases will be treated to the pre-released song "Breath" on 23 November.

The group has already shared image teasers and fans are impatiently waiting for new material.