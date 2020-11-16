Happy Birthday, Kim Yugyeom: Fans Celebrate GOT7 Member’s B-Day on Twitter

A long time ago, Twitter and other social networks became platforms for promoting content, be it politics, sports, or art. Topics or headlines usually turned into hashtags that were used by users to trend topics. K-pop lovers have not been an exception, as fans all over the world can unite and throw a hashtag party for their faves to celebrate any holiday - like a birthday, for example.
Ahgases (the official name of GOT7's fans) started trending #TrustInYugyeomDay and #아가새의민들레_유겸아생일축하해, which means in Korean “Beloved dandelion by ahgases_Happy Birthday Kim Yugyeom”, in first place worldwide as the youngest member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 is celebrating his birthday on 17 November.
GOT7 <Breath of Love : Last Piece> TEASER IMAGE— GOT7 (@GOT7Official) November 10, 2020
2020.11.23 MON 6PM
"Breath (넌 날 숨 쉬게 해)" PRE-RELEASE
2020.11.30 MON 6PM
<Breath of Love : Last Piece> ALBUM RELEASE#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official#IGOT7 #아가새#GOT7_BreathofLove_LastPiece#GOT7_Breath#GOT7_LastPiece pic.twitter.com/XDerNh96ND
Yugyeom saw the trending hashtags and made a broadcast on the fan platform Vlive to thank his fans for their wishes and the love they have shown him.
201117 Yugyeom is currently on VLIVE!— Always For Gyeom (@AlwaysForGyeom) November 16, 2020
[VLIVE] Thank you for wishing me happy birthday! 😊🐥🌕🌼https://t.co/ZZiv6TVLgj#Yugyeom #유겸 @real_Kimyugyeom #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official
The official accounts of GOT7 and JYP Entertainment, the group's label, also congratulated the artist:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Yugyeom#TrustInYugyeomDay pic.twitter.com/t3eg2sgnKr— JYPnation (@jypnation) November 16, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Yugyeom#TrustInYugyeomDay pic.twitter.com/xyPDdAcDI4— GOT7 (@GOT7Official) November 16, 2020
The whole band is currently preparing for a comeback with their new album "Breath of Love: Last Piece". The album itself will be out on 30 November and ahgases will be treated to the pre-released song "Breath" on 23 November.
The group has already shared image teasers and fans are impatiently waiting for new material.
