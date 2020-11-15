Hallyu Star Lee Seung-gi is Back With His New Song

Fans of the Hallyu star, famous actor and singer Lee Seung-gi have been waiting for new songs from the artist for 5 years and he finally dropped a pre-release single composed and written by producer Yoon Jong-shin, who is a veteran in the Korean music industry.
The gentle ballad describes the feelings of the breakup process and the beloved actor shows his emotional side in the MV. The whole album is set to release in December with no particular date given yet.
Lee Seung-gi debuted as a singer in 2004, but got famous because of his acting career: his leading roles in “My Girlfriend is a Nine-Tailed Fox” and “Gu Family Book” brought him fame and recognition as a top Korean star all around the world.
Fans are supporting the long-awaited release and admiring the voice of their beloved artist. The song rose to number 1 in the domestic real-time charts, demonstrating Lee Seung-gi's talent not only as an actor, but also as a singer.
#1 on the "Domestic Rapid Rise" chart, Naver VIBE 😊 Hope to see it in the Top 100 soon!#LeeSeungGiTheOrdinaryMan #이승기7집_선공개6시_뻔한남자 #LeeSeungGi #이승기 #TheOrdinaryMan #뻔한남자 pic.twitter.com/JbI1vWzgD9— 𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖇𝖎𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖓 𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉 💚🤘🎤 (@bb_airen) November 15, 2020
It’s ordinary to be kind,selfless,hard working & loving,but to commit them is hard,therefore you are the extraordinary ordinary human being remind me the beauty of a person,thank you💫don’t leave anymore👩💻https://t.co/KvXTWhwEZl#LeeSeungGiTheOrdinaryMan— AYA☀️ 승기 #LeeSeungGiMyMan (@4everlsg_Aya) November 15, 2020
#이승기#LeeSeungGi pic.twitter.com/cn4H0HKSjj
HIS SONG IS SO GOOD IM CRYING🤧 #LeeSeungGiTheOrdinaryMan #LeeSeungGi #이승기— Mr.Lee🐰 (@leedwsg) November 15, 2020
Lee Seung Gi is crazy. He debuted on Genie in the Top 5 and quickly rises to #1 in the 2nd hour after the release of The Ordinary Man. And look at the gap between his song an the others on this Genie graph😮😮 #LeeSeungGi #LeeSeungGiTheOrdinaryMan pic.twitter.com/4hdyuXoQ9A— Ambrose🔮 (@shazwiazid) November 15, 2020
