Black Mamba: Debuting K-Pop Girl Group Aespa Brings Daring Vibes in MV Teaser

The idols and their avatars are highly anticipated by K-pop fans.

Aespa, the new girl band from SM Entertainment, is gearing up for their debut single “Black Mamba” and presented an MV teaser of it for the audience.

All four members: Giselle, Winter, Karina, and Ningning, are shown in a fantastic and colorful world, and netizens expect the group to be perfect in their singing, rapping and dancing, as they look forward to their debut on the 17th of November.

A fresh blood girl band is not the only thing that SM Entertainment is introducing to the public, the first since Red Velvet in 2014, they are also introducing a new concept in the world of K-pop: the virtual idol.

Each member has its own avatar in the virtual world and they co-exist together and are expected to have promotions and activities, according to SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo-man.

As a pioneer in the K-pop world, the famous producer is forging ahead with his vision of modern entertainment and promised to launch his first project involving aespa very soon to demonstrate a whole new way of interacting with celebrities and their performances.

Stans of SM Entertainment groups are holding their breath and counting the days till aespa's debut to see just how far the agency has come with its vision this time.

SM it’s not copying anyone’s concept. Don’t forget they literally created the entire kpop system. #aespa concept SCREAMS SM, screams TVQX, BoA, Taemin, f(x), Red Velvet, EXO, NCT, not your faves

So yeah, SM DID IT FIRST #blackmamba pic.twitter.com/k4C0jzdxQB — aespa squad (@aespa_squad) November 14, 2020