Afghan Forces Kill Leader of Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan

The ministry added that Yuldash was responsible for terrorist attacks and killings of civilians in Afghanistan's northern provinces.
The IMU, a militant group that was formed in the late 1990s, initially sought to promote an Islamic state in Uzbekistan and the rest of Central Asia, but then it focused on fighting against the US and government forces in Afghanistan as a close ally of the Taliban movement and the al-Qaeda* terrorist group (banned in Russia). In 2015, the IMU switched allegiance to another terrorist group, Daesh* (banned in Russia).
* The Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)