21:59 GMT11 November 2020
    Afghanistan National Army (ANA) soldiers

    Afghan Forces Prevent Two Separate Car Bomb Attacks Planned by Taliban Militants, Military Says

    © AFP 2020 / Rahmatullah Alizadah
    Asia & Pacific
    0 10
    KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan forces have thwarted two car bomb attacks planned by the Taliban*, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a Tuesday statement.

    One attack was intended to target a security checkpoint in the Abpashak area of the Gereshk district in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, the Maiwand Corps said. The second attack was planned by a different group of Taliban militants, on a different security checkpoint.

    Both of the attacks were prevented by the Afghan forces.

    "As a result of the second attack, nine Taliban and terrorist insurgents were killed and all their plans, including a car bomb, were destroyed", the Maiwand Corps said.

    However, a security source said that two soldiers were killed in the military operations and two others were wounded. Three servicemen remain missing, the source said.

    Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province on May 5, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / JAVED TANVEER
    Twenty-Eight Taliban Fighters Killed in Southern Afghanistan's Kandahar Province, Police Say
    Meanwhile, Shamshad TV reported citing police on 10 November that at least four security servicemen were killed and another 15 people, including 10 civilians, were injured in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab Province. No group has claimed responsibility for the car bomb blast in Faryab so far.

    Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and bomb explosions since the beginning of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar in September, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.

    *The Taliban is designated as a terrorist group in Russia

    car bomb, Taliban, militants, military, Afghanistan
