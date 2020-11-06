Register
14:36 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Another killing for blasphemy in Islamic State Pakistan. Ahmad Nawaz a security guard kills branch manager of National bank accusing him Blasphemy after heated argument. Look how he is greeted by crowd, kissing his hands with honour. All cultures or religions are not same sir

    Video of People in Pakistan Cheering Killer of Bank Manager Over Alleged Blasphemy Goes Viral

    © Photo : Rahat Austin/twitter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081050791_45:0:1317:716_1200x675_80_0_0_adabbaed31f82da2da714973a7b3b854.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011061081050555-video-of-people-in-pakistan-cheering-killer-of-bank-manager-over-alleged-blasphemy-goes-viral/

    Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws carrying punishment and even the death sentence for anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or the prophet. Critics have long demanded an amendment to the archaic law, citing its unfair use against those who have been falsely targeted and persecuted minorities.

    Videos have gone viral on social media, provoking condemnation from some people, showing locals cheering a man in Pakistan for killing a bank manager over a blasphemy allegation.

    A “cold-blooded” murder of Malik Imran Hanif, a manager of the state-run bank National Bank of Pakistan, has led to furore in the country with several demanding justice for the man shot dead.

    The video shows Ahmad Nawaz, the security guard who shot Hanif, leading a huge crowd and walking amidst loud cheers which were raised in support of Nawaz by those who supported the killing over alleged blasphemy.

    According to Geo TV, Nawaz shot Hanif dead on Wednesday morning inside the bank in the country's Punjab province. The security guard was arrested after the incident and claimed that he killed the manager for committing blasphemy.

    The family of the deceased has said that it was "cold-blooded murder" by the accused over a personal grudge.

    According to the police, quoted by Dawn, the two had been at odds over some issue and the guard had attempted to shoot the manager a few months before. Another guard at the bank, present at the time of the attack, confirmed that he heard the gunshots after the manager arrived at 8.40am. 

    "Police are investigating the matter from all sides including the statement of the victim's family that Nawaz killed him to settle a personal grudge," a police officer was quoted by PTI as saying.

    Although a section of people hailed the guard for the killing, several, including religious leaders, have demanded justice for the bank manager.

    According to a 2019 report by Human Rights Watch, at least 1,472 people were charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy provisions between 1987 and 2016. In addition, although no executions have been carried out, at least 17 people convicted of blasphemy in the country were on death row at the time the report was released.

    Related:

    Violence Erupts After Hindu Vet Accused of Blasphemy in Pakistan (PHOTO)
    Netizens Condemn Blasphemy Charges Against Hindu Vet in Pakistan
    Ancient Hindu Temple Destroyed in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Allegations - Video
    Tags:
    Police, killing, murderer, murder, Viral Video, Punjab, blasphemy, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman dressed as a nurse struts in a crowd gathered during Halloween night at a shopping district in Beijing on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Although Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in China, some residents in the Chinese capital took the time to dress up for a bit of fun.
    This Week in Pictures: 31 October - 6 November
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse