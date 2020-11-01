Register
18:20 GMT01 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screengrab from the Azerbaijan video allegedly showing the destruction of Armenian 'Grad' rocket launchers in Karabakh

    Baku Releases Video Allegedly Showing Destruction of Armenian Rocket Launcher Systems in Karabakh

    © Photo : Screenshot//Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 44
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/01/1080947510_0:-1:1265:711_1200x675_80_0_0_674430d90af6a4af254be8e28a68e9b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202011011080947632-baku-releases-video-allegedly-showing-destruction-of-armenian-rocket-launcher-systems-in-karabakh/

    Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev demanded that Yerevan withdraw its forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region as soon as possible, threatening to "go all the way" if his demand is not met.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence has released footage allegedly showing its air force destroying Armenian BM-21 Grad (also known under NATO codename M1964) multiple rocket launcher systems. The video shows combat vehicles that look like BM-21 Grads being targeted by an undefined aerial vehicle, with one of them appearing to release large amounts of black smoke at the end of the footage.

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence claims that the Armenian rocket systems had been shooting at Azerbaijan forces in the town of Zangilan, located to the southwest of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. In addition to this, Baku earlier reported destroying several Armenian trucks purportedly carrying ammunition, and boasted of having taken control over the settlement of Guidjag settlement near the recently captured city of Jabrayil in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
    © REUTERS / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Armenian Foreign Minister Slams Idea of Implicitly Agreeing to Pull Forces From Karabakh

    Armenia and the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh republic on the one side and Azerbaijan on the other have been engaged in a military conflict since late September after years of upholding a ceasefire signed after a bloody war in the 1990s. The sides have since tried to arrange a humanitarian truce twice, but both times it was violated soon after taking effect.

    Baku has been fighting to reclaim its sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is mostly populated by ethnic Armenians, ever since it proclaimed independence after the dissolution of the USSR. Armenia, however, stopped short of officially recognising the breakaway region.

    Related:

    Iran Reportedly Continues Moving Armed Forces to Nagorno-Karabakh Border
    Live Updates: Armenian Troop Withdrawal From Karabakh Must Be Negotiated ASAP, Aliyev Says
    Nagorno-Karabakh Live Updates: Azerbaijani Defence Ministry Says Fighting Continued Overnight
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: Turkey’s Karabakh Stance Based on International Law
    Armenian Foreign Minister Slams Idea of Implicitly Agreeing to Pull Forces From Karabakh
    Armenian Premier Claims Existence of Proof That Syrian Mercenaries Fight in Karabakh
    Tags:
    Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
    Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse