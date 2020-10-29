Death Toll in Landslides in Vietnam Rises to 15, Reports Suggest

BANGKOK(Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of landslides in Vietnam's Quang Nam province caused by powerful Molave storm has increased to 15 and 38 people are believed to be missing, VNExpress reported on Thursday.

According to the media, bodies of eight victims were found during a search and rescue operation at a site of one of the two landslides that occurred in the province as a result of Molave storm, which struck central Vietnam on Wednesday. It is considered to be the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in the last 20 years.

A prior update put the death toll at seven and the number of those missing at 45.

Central Vietnam hit by typhoon few hours ago pic.twitter.com/kkQMElXj6V — Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) October 28, 2020

​The search and rescue operation in the area of the disaster involves hundreds of military personnel, medical mobile teams and local volunteers, as well as special equipment and off-road vehicles. The landslide area is difficult to access due to heavy rains that washed away the roads, the publication said.

On Wednesday, state-run news agency VNA reported that three people died when the hurricane struck along the coast of central Vietnam. The hurricane tore off roofs from the buildings and caused partial damage to 56,000 houses in the Quang Nam province.

The storm also caused a power supply interruption along the coast of the central part of Vietnam. Recovery efforts, launched on Wednesday, have continued in the area.