Imran Khan Acquitted in Parliament Attack Case

Islamabad's anti-terrorism court has acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.
However, the court summoned Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Planning Minister Asad Umar as they will be indicted.
“The applicant (Khan) is maliciously implicated and dragged in this false case. Further proceedings shall cause harassment and political victimisation. Particularly, after the prosecution stands in favour of the acquittal of the applicant,” the application filed by Prime Minister Khan reads.
Earlier this week, counsel Abdullah Babar Awan, representing Khan, maintained before the court that there was no evidence against the prime minister's involvement in the case, and no eyewitness has also come forward regarding this.
On 1 September 2014, protesters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), ransacked the office of the public broadcaster PTV and parliament premises. The incident took place during the 2014 sit-ins in the capital when Khan's PTI party was holding massive protests, demanding the resignation of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, accusing him of rigging election polls for years. Several political leaders and over a hundred workers were booked in the cases.
