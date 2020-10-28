K-Pop Veteran BAP’s Himchan Booked for Driving Under Influence

K-Pop fans have been disappointed once again by the behaviour of former member of legendary K-Pop band BAP. Kim Him-chan, known as Himchan, hit a guardrail while driving in Gangnam District on 26 October.
At the time of arrest, the level of alcohol in his blood was high enough for police to revoke his driver’s licence.
His first digital EP “Reason Of My Life” as a soloist since BAP disbanded in 2019, was released to the public just a day before.
The artist apologised in SNS after being caught drunk driving.
This is Himchan.First of all, I sincerely apologize for delivering the bad news to the fans.I deeply apologize once again for causing social controversy due to the drinking accident that occurred yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0Cg25F3ZC8— Himchan (@CHANISMOfficial) October 27, 2020
BAP made their debut as a six-member group in 2012 with the single album named “Warrior," which is now considered classic K-Pop. In 2018, members Yong-guk and Zelo left the band; the remaining four - Himchan, Daehyun, Young-jae and Jongup - followed suit and the band was no more.
Netizens have been outraged by Himchan's behaviour and responded angrily.
Himchan has been caught drunk driving? When i tell you since 2018 k know this man is a sociopath and a danger for society nobody believes me— sarah (@SRHADR97) October 27, 2020
tw // himchan / drunk driving / alcohol— gabby (@Iazyafternoon) October 27, 2020
wait so you're telling me himchan had a solo cb yesterday and then today got in an accident because of drunk driving
All comments
Show new comments (0)