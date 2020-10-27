'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2': First Photo Teaser for 2nd Part of SHINee's Taemin Album Released

The youngest member of K-Pop Princes SHINee Lee Taemin is coming back again as SM Entertainment has dropped a new photo teaser for the second part of his third full-length album under the name “Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2” on 27 October.
TAEMIN's 3rd Album ‘Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 2’ to be released on NOV. 9th!🔥— SHINee (@SHINee) October 27, 2020
Total of 9 songs, including the title track 'IDEA'!
Preorder starts today(OCT. 27)! #태민 #TAEMIN #샤이니 #SHINee#NeverGonnaDanceAgain#Act2 #이데아 #IDEA pic.twitter.com/sHOpwIxfsG
The nine-track album with lead song "Idea" will follow the first chapter named “Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1” with the title track “Criminal” which is dedicated to the attraction you feel to someone who causes you pain, rather like Stockholm syndrome. Dark and intense performance and choreography were warmly welcomed by critics and Shawols (the official name for the fandom of SHINee).
The first part of the album released in September immediately topped iTunes' Top Albums Chart in 33 countries as well as China’s biggest music chart QQ Music’s digital album chart.
The new material in scheduled to be released by SM Entertainment on 9 November. Taemin's fans expect another piece of art, created by their favourite and are sharing happy thoughts on SNS.
Calling upon all my novas, Spermies, MPIRES to support #ACT2_Taemin_ke_saath— SHINee (@blingblingwol) October 27, 2020
Let's SUPPORT our boy #TAEMIN_IDEA
Mark the date Nov 9 #EKP_bestmalechoreo_Taemin @superm
Lee Taemin
pic.twitter.com/Z9wqxLyNdG
"CRIMINAL" Fever is still not over and now #Act2_COMINGSOON God Save me 😭.......But I am curious about the concept #ACT2_Taemin_ke_saath @SHINee pic.twitter.com/l3qDos2h9l— Baccha.Taem.93 (@ApShinee) October 27, 2020
TAEMIN 'Idea: 理想' coming soon this 9th Nov! #TAEMIN #태민 #テミン #SHINee @SHINee#EKP_bestmalechoreo_Taemin#EKP_bestmalesolo_Taemin#EKP_albumoftheyear_Taemin#EKP_artistoftheyear_Taemin— Taemin『理想』 (@taemtameme) October 27, 2020
Look forward to it!
pic.twitter.com/kB0DttHzHY
taemin royalty concept when pic.twitter.com/TXZgQoFvRE— eden | IZONE BDAY 💘 (@hengnixuxi) October 18, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)