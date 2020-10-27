Huge Expectations: SM Entertainment Unveils New Girl Band “aespa”

The first member Winter is already shining on the first photo teasers.

All SM stans are celebrating the launch of the new girl group as the biggest South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment revealed the logo video teaser and the first two members, Winter and Karina.

The official accounts on such social networks such as Twitter and YouTube have already been launched and the official debut promotion has started. Aespa's Twitter account already has hundreds of followers. Netizens are wondering who the other members will be, how many there will be in the group and what the concept will be like as the group's name “aespa” stands for "Avatar X Experience" and also reflects the English word 'aspect'.

Yet other members and information are to be revealed, the fresh debut is keenly anticipated, as SM Entertainment is known for its innovative and unique approach for the concept of K-Pop groups.

Rumours about the debut of the new group has been circulating since the debut of NCT 4 years ago in 2016 and six years after the last girl group - Red Velvet debuted in SM.

K-Pop fans are already thrilled by the announcement and spread all the news and rumours on social networks.