Huge Expectations: SM Entertainment Unveils New Girl Band “aespa”

All SM stans are celebrating the launch of the new girl group as the biggest South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment revealed the logo video teaser and the first two members, Winter and Karina.
WINTER, the first member of SM Entertainment's new girl group 'aespa' has been revealed!— SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) October 27, 2020
Rookie of outstanding vocal and dance skills!#WINTER #윈터#aespa #æspa #에스파@aespa_Official pic.twitter.com/GeFTx1bOtn
aespa 에스파 ‘MY, KARINA’#KARINA #카리나#aespa #æspa #에스파#MY_KARINA pic.twitter.com/A2R5CtjFUT— aespa (@aespa_official) October 28, 2020
Yet other members and information are to be revealed, the fresh debut is keenly anticipated, as SM Entertainment is known for its innovative and unique approach for the concept of K-Pop groups.
Rumours about the debut of the new group has been circulating since the debut of NCT 4 years ago in 2016 and six years after the last girl group - Red Velvet debuted in SM.
K-Pop fans are already thrilled by the announcement and spread all the news and rumours on social networks.
Winter's individual teasers is gathering more than 800k likes, making it already SMTOWN's 2nd MOST LIKED post for 2020 !! The hype is real ! 😱😳— Y♡♡J🦋ᵃᵉˢᵖᵃ (@yoojimx) October 27, 2020
Let's get every single one of AESPA's teasers to have 1 MIL LIKES 👏 #aespa @aespa_Official pic.twitter.com/f5mJTMaWsG
Evolution of SM Girl Groups 👑💕— æspa 🦋♥️ (@athenaOn_air) October 26, 2020
WELCOME TO SM TOWN #aespa@aespa_Official pic.twitter.com/cqZ6ujwq8a
All comments
Show new comments (0)