K-Pop Legend Super Junior Announces Comeback in December

One of the most popular K-Pop bands under SM Entertainment is coming back with a new album. Super Junior's release will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the group's debut.

The band, which is seen as responsible for creating the K-pop image we have nowadays, announced the release of their 10th album. According to the post on SJ's official Twitter account, “The Melody” will come in December.

Their last comeback as a group was almost a year ago, with the repackage of their 9th album 'Timeless'. ELFs, the band's fans, are set to have a lot of activities this year as the veterans of K-pop celebrate their 15th anniversary since debut. First of all, there will be the pre-release song and MV of the upcoming album 'The Melody', which will be out on the 6th of November as a gift for their fans.

슈퍼주니어 데뷔 15주년 기념 온라인 팬미팅

'Beyond LIVE - SUPER JUNIOR 15th Anniversary Special Event – 초대(Invitation)'

📅2020.11.07 5PM KST



🎟️Tickets

KR: https://t.co/wtvnliC5Fw

EN: https://t.co/4clqX9R0vz

JP: https://t.co/uF28Q5GKDH

CN(简): https://t.co/cxrv4l6e93 pic.twitter.com/otu3rOTmy9 — SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) October 27, 2020

The second surprise for fans is the online 'Beyond LIVE - SUPER JUNIOR 15th Anniversary Special Event' in order to meet fans and celebrate the anniversary together in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is created as an online exhibition that reflects the history of Super Junior's career and will include different activities and performances from the band. Super Junior members have already prepared a video-invitation in various languages to invite their fans to the meeting. The broadcast will be held on the Vlive broadcasting app; the tickets are already available for purchase.

ELFs are supporting the activities following the anniversary of their favourite band and have created a hashtag flashmob to express words of love and support.

Super Junior 15 years making a huge family with ELF of all around the world. 💙🇲🇽#15thAnniv_WalkTogether#달려온15주년_손잡고걸을까@SJofficial pic.twitter.com/MPMVd4qxWH — Caro ~~✨💙🇲🇽 (@velazquezcarito) October 27, 2020