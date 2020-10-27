K-Pop Legend Super Junior Announces Comeback in December

The band, which is seen as responsible for creating the K-pop image we have nowadays, announced the release of their 10th album. According to the post on SJ's official Twitter account, “The Melody” will come in December.
슈퍼주니어, 오는 12월 정규 10집 발매!— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) October 26, 2020
‘데뷔 15주년’ 선공개 곡 ‘우리에게 (The Melody)’ 음원+MV
🎧2020.11.06 6PM KST #슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR #우리에게 #TheMelody#15thAnniv_WalkTogether #달려온15주년_손잡고걸을까 pic.twitter.com/IaMzx6bANt
Their last comeback as a group was almost a year ago, with the repackage of their 9th album 'Timeless'. ELFs, the band's fans, are set to have a lot of activities this year as the veterans of K-pop celebrate their 15th anniversary since debut. First of all, there will be the pre-release song and MV of the upcoming album 'The Melody', which will be out on the 6th of November as a gift for their fans.
슈퍼주니어 데뷔 15주년 기념 온라인 팬미팅— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) October 27, 2020
'Beyond LIVE - SUPER JUNIOR 15th Anniversary Special Event – 초대(Invitation)'
📅2020.11.07 5PM KST
🎟️Tickets
KR: https://t.co/wtvnliC5Fw
EN: https://t.co/4clqX9R0vz
JP: https://t.co/uF28Q5GKDH
CN(简): https://t.co/cxrv4l6e93 pic.twitter.com/otu3rOTmy9
ELFs are supporting the activities following the anniversary of their favourite band and have created a hashtag flashmob to express words of love and support.
15 Years And Still Counting! ✨👑— desinta✨ (@haekdalnim) October 24, 2020
Celebrating SUPER JUNIOR’s 15th anniversary!
💙#15thAnniv_WalkTogether #달려온15주년_손잡고걸을까 Slogan EVENT💙@SJofficial pic.twitter.com/7akqb0Dh9o
Thank you for always being my happy place ✨— Ishu ⚘ (@hyuktooboo) October 27, 2020
Here’s to another 15 years together 💙#15thAnniv_WalkTogether #달려온15주년_손잡고걸을까#SUPERJUNIOR #슈퍼주니어 pic.twitter.com/D1FHUhExG8
Super Junior 15 years making a huge family with ELF of all around the world. 💙🇲🇽#15thAnniv_WalkTogether#달려온15주년_손잡고걸을까@SJofficial pic.twitter.com/MPMVd4qxWH— Caro ~~✨💙🇲🇽 (@velazquezcarito) October 27, 2020
Have been spending more than half of my youth with you but don't worry I can do more. Even after 15 years, 20 years, 30 years, and many more years, will always be Super Junior and ELF. 💙@SJofficial #SUPERJUNIOR#15thAnniv_WalkTogether#달려온15주년_손잡고걸을까 pic.twitter.com/ZPUpsiIUN5— dessy⁶⁶ (@hyukxbae) October 26, 2020
