Seven Killed, 70 Injured in Massive Explosion in Islamic School in Peshawar, Pakistan

At least seven people, mostly between age 9 and 20, were killed and 70 others injured in a blast at a madrassah (Islamic School) in Peshawar’s Dir Colony neighbourhood in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Tuesday morning, police and rescue officials said.
Five killed and around 50 others injured in a blast inside a seminary in Dir colony area of #Peshawar, police and hospital officials said.— Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) October 27, 2020
The BDS says the IED was put inside a bag pic.twitter.com/tMb4IQKvXd
The injured have been rushed to Lady Reading Hospital. Three are reported to be in critical condition, according to ARY news.
At least 7 people killed, 70 injured in a blast at a Madrassah in Dir Colony in Peshawar - Those killed are children who were in the age bracket of 9 till 20 years old, Those injured include MOSTLY children. #PeshawarBlast#Peshawar #SaudiArabia #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/NUfBYTI5sQ— Bilal Azeem (@bilalazeem103) October 27, 2020
Earlier, two blasts occurred in Karachi on 20 October and 21 October, killing three and injuring several people. On Sunday four people were killed and others injured when a bomb exploded in Quetta, near Shalkot police station, reported ARY News.
The explosions come amid political turmoil in Pakistan, as thousands are holding mammoth rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom they accuse of being installed by the military in an allegedly rigged 2018 election. The protesters are demanding his resignation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)