US Forces Launch Airstrike Against Taliban in Central Afghanistan, Spokesman Says

The United State has launched an airstrike against the Taliban* movement in central Wardak province, Afghanistan, US Forces Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said on Twitter.
According to the statement, five Taliban militants have been killed by the strike.
USFOR-A conducted a targeted strike in Nerkh, Wardak last night- in defense of the ANDSF and in accordance with the U.S.-TB Agreement- killing 5 Taliban fighters. We reject the allegations of violating the agreement and of killing innocent Afghans.@Zabehulah_M33 @IeaOffice— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) October 26, 2020
*Taliban is designated as a terrorist group banned in Russia
