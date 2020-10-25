Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 - Yonhap

South Korean businessman Lee Kun-hee, Chairman of Samsung Group, died on Sunday at the age of 78 at Samsung Medical Center in Irwon-Dong of Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Kun-hee was known to have collapsed at his home in Itaewon-dong, Seoul, in May 2014, due to an acute myocardial infarction.
The deceased, born in 1942, became the second chairman of the Samsung Group after his father, Lee Byeong-cheol, passed away in 1987.
Kun-hee leaves behind his wife, Hong Ra-hee, a former director of the Leeum Museum of Art, a son, Jae-yong Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, and two daughters, Lee Bu-jin, president of the Hotel Shilla, and Lee Seo-hyun, chairman of the Samsung Welfare Foundation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)