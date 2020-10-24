Presidential Election in Kyrgyzstan Scheduled for 10 January

"By decision of the commission, the presidential election is scheduled for 10 January", the press service said.
Kyrgyzstan has been mired in political turmoil since legislative elections on 4 October, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change.
President Sooronbay Jeenbekov tendered his resignation on 15 October, stating he didn't want "to remain in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who shed blood", but parliament speaker Isaev refused to perform presidential duties. Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov later stated he would be acting as the head of state until a new president is elected.
