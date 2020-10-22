Travelling Pandemic: North Korean FM Warns Dust Storm From China May Bring Coronavirus

The Protocol Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry has told the Russian Embassy that due to the expected approach of a dust storm from China, all foreigners in the DPRK are strongly advised to stay at home on 22 October, and even "close the windows tightly", an official statement from the diplomats said.
"As we were explained, these measures are due to the fact that together with particles of 'yellow dust', a new type of coronavirus can be brought into the territory of the republic", the Russian Embassy said on Facebook.
The statement also said that Russian consulates in the city of Chongjin and the port area of Rason received similar messages.
While South Korean media has reported incidences of COVID-19 in North Korea, Pyongyang stressed that the country has managed to avoid the infection.
At the same time, Kim Jong-un praised the "brilliant success" of North Korea in preventing the pandemic, highlighting that there have not been any cases of the coronavirus infection, despite the nation sharing a border with China, where coronavirus was discovered in December 2019.
