15 Killed as Stampede Breaks Out Near Pakistani Consulate in Afghanistan

At least 15 people were trampled to death while many others were wounded in a stampede outside Pakistan's consulate in Jalalabad, the capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Wednesday. Media reports suggest that Afghans gathered in large numbers and were waiting for the tokens they needed to apply for a Pakistani visa at a football stadium in Jalalabad city.
متأسفانه چې نن سهار د فوټبال لوبغالي ته د پاکستان ویزو د نوبت د ترلاسه کولو په موخه شاوخوا لسګونو زرو کسانو د داخلیدو پر مهال د زیاتې ګڼې ګوڼې له امله ۱۱ د زیات عمر لرونکې مېرمنې په شهادت رسیدلي او ۱۰ میرمنې او درې نارینه ټپیان شوي دي. pic.twitter.com/qRGoJ3dSaI— Attaullah khogyani (@Atta_Khogyani) October 21, 2020
According to Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member, 11 of the 15 victims were women.
"The visa applicants jostled to secure their token from the consulate officials...the crowd got out of control, leading to a stampede," an official in Jalalabad was cited as saying by Reuters.
At least 11 visa applicants were killed and 12 others were injured during the distribution of Pakistani visas in Jalalabad.
Most of the victims are women.
