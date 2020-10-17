Register
01:06 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hong Kong Pink Dolphins Enjoy Comeback as Covid-19 Pandemic Slows Marine Traffic

    Hong Kong Pink Dolphins Enjoy Comeback as Covid-19 Pandemic Slows Marine Traffic

    CCO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/11/1080796778_0:20:1613:927_1200x675_80_0_0_2694d9fff1c8c9f5572057d93148a278.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202010171080797165-hong-kong-pink-dolphins-enjoy-comeback-as-covid-19-pandemic-slows-marine-traffic/

    Rare pink dolphins are returning to the waters near Hong Kong and Macau as a result of halted marine traffic in one of the world's busiest sea lanes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    As the impact of the pandemic has halted ferries, the beautiful marine creatures seem to be thriving. However, scientists still remain deeply concerned about their long-term survival in the Pearl River Delta region despite the hopeful signs, reports the Bangkok Post

    The region comprises a number of mainland Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Dongguan, as well as the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau. The major industrial center is home to about 22 million people, meaning that the waters nearby are typically busy.

    “And aside from such heavy shipping traffic, the dolphins' key habitat has been disrupted by numerous large-scale developments, including the construction of Hong Kong's airport on reclaimed land and the world's longest sea bridge connecting the financial hub to Macau and Zhuhai,” the Post notes. 

    Conservationists like Naomi Brennan regularly board boats in the Pearl River Delta to observe the pink dolphins. 

    "Today we encountered three different groups of dolphins, six adults, and two sub-adults," she told the Post.

    "They were engaging in a range of behavior, from feeding to traveling and socializing."

    Her task of keeping an eye on the dolphins had been gloomy in the past, as their population has declined by 70-80% in the past 15 years. During this pandemic year, however, their numbers have bounced back. 

    Since February, ferries have not been traveling between Hong Kong and Macau, and scientists have taken the chance to document how the dolphins respond to the irregular calm.

    "We're seeing much larger group sizes as well as much more socializing, mating behavior, which we hadn't really been seeing for the last five years or so," said Dr. Lindsay Porter, a Hong Kong-based marine scientist.

    Since March, the number of pink dolphins in the area has grown by roughly a third, Porter’s research team found.

    "These areas seem to be important for feeding and socializing. So it's great that there's this refuge for them," added Brennan, a member of Porter's team.

    Meanwhile, a massive, new reclamation project is also underway to build a third runway for Hong Kong’s airport. 

    There is a tangible fear that the Pearl River Delta's pink dolphins could go extinct if the population's current trajectory continues, as it is estimated that there are only about 2,000 of the mammals left in the area - the minimum number that conservationists believe is necessary to sustain the species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). 

    "Dolphins, and especially these estuarine dolphins, have a slow birth rate, a slow growth rate, a slow reproductive rate," said Laurence McCook, head of oceans conservation at WWF-Hong Kong. "So they need very careful management."

     

     

    Related:

    Big and Beautiful: ‘Fat Bear Week’ Pre-Hibernation Contest Held at Alaskan National Park
    Resuming Sex After Suffering Heart Attack Linked to Higher Survival Rates - Study
    Study Finds COVID-19 Patients Retain Immunity at Least 5 Months After Infection
    'I Don't Feel Like Dying Today': US Jogger Records Terrifying Encounter With Cougar
    Hundreds Quarantined, Dozens COVID-19-Positive After New York Birthday Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse