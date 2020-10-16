Register
16:31 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protestor shows the three-finger salute during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

    Another Protest Day in Bangkok Ends After Clashes Between Demonstrators, Police - Photos, Video

    © REUTERS / SOE ZEYA TUN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/10/1080793008_0:144:3072:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_56c4075bb3580894add3c05f173366a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202010161080793162-another-protest-day-in-bangkok-ends-after-clashes-between-demonstrators-police---photos-video/

    BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Leaders of the protest movement in Thailand announced an end of a rally on Friday soon after the police, equipped with riot gear, used chemical-laced water cannons against the demonstrators, according to a live broadcast on Facebook.

    The live stream is broadcasted by protesters.

    The police have made several attempts to disperse people who gathered in the Pathum Wan intersection and also used tear gas against the demonstrators.

    The protest leaders then urged the crowd to leave the intersection and announced the end of the protest near Chulalongkorn University. Nevertheless, a small group of protesters remained in Pathum Wan and continued to resist the police.

    Photos and videos from the scene were published on Twitter.

    ​The police call on remaining demonstrators to go home and promise them that they will face no consequences as the law enforcement officers have arrest warrants only for 12 protest leaders.

    Police officers line up during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
    © REUTERS / SOE ZEYA TUN
    Police officers line up during anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

    Polices officers take position near Government House during the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SOE ZEYA TUN
    Thailand Issues Emergency Decree Over Anti-Government Protests
    Protests in the Southeast Asian country have been ongoing for several months, with thousands of citizens calling for large-scale constitutional reform. The protesters demand the dissolution of what they call Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s military dictatorship who came to power after a coup in 2014. They also call for a limitation of the monarchy’s power.

    Tags:
    Prayut Chan-o-cha, demonstrations, Thailand, protests, Bangkok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse